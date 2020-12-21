Breaking: GBP/USD collapses below 1.32 on contagious covid strain

GBP/USD has collapsed below 1.32, down some 320 pips on the day. The new covid strain circulating in London is causing a massive sell-off amid European travel bans and potential supply-chain issues ahead of Christmas.

UK Prime Minister has convened an emergency meeting of the Cobra cabinet to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation. The French Transport Minister has said that he is planning to set up a European-wide mechanism to allow traffic flows with the UK to resume.

The VIU-202012/01 mutation (with the marker N501Y) is reportedly 70% more transmissible than usual, raising the Reproduction rate (R) by between 0.39 to 0.93. Additional data is yet to emerge.

Here is how the collapse looks on the 15-minute chart. Cable ended the previous week at 1.3521 and kicked off the week with a Sunday gap to the downside.

