After a few false moves, GBP/USD has finally broken below 1.20, falling to the lowest levels since September 2019. The next level to watch is 1.1957, which was recorded back then when a hard Brexit seemed like a real option. The low so far is 1.1985. Resistance awaits at 1.2125, the daily high.

The US dollar is in demand amid the coronavirus crisis. Investors are flocking into the safety of the US dollar. Rising yields on American debt are also fueling the rise in the greenback.

The disease has taken the lives of around 8,000 people and infected around 200,000. Countries around the world are placing the citizens on lockdown in an effort to mitigate the spread. Many people are unable to work and mass layoffs are feared.

The pound has been under special pressure as the UK initially opted for "herd immunity" rather than social distancing.

More GBP/USD downside target is 1.1958 as the pressure continues— Confluence Detector