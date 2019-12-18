Breaking: GBP/USD breaches 1.3100 as downward spiral extends on Brexit woes

The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears following UK PM Johnson's confirmation to parliament that the government planned legislation to ensure that the UK’s post-Brexit transition period would end in Dec 2020.

FXStreet’s Analyst Ross J Burland explains: “This (transition uncertainty) was always the risk which faced the pound, but it has kicked-up far sooner than anticipated. Leaving without a trade deal is much the same as a hard Brexit – consequently, the soft Brexit premium is currently being priced out of GBP and bulls have been sent back to the drawing board, having peaked too soon at 1.3514, the post-election Tory victory high.”

“When the UK leaves the EU on 31 January, difficult and complex negotiations over the future relationship will begin. The country will remain in the single market and customs union until 31 December 2020 with an extension of the arrangement permitted for up to two years if it is both found necessary and agreed before 1 July. The government has said, however, it will legislate to prevent such an extension,” Ross adds.

The overnight comments from the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Carney added to the weight on the pound. Carney said the challenge for monetary policy globally is to provide enough stimulus while powerful forces push down on equilibrium interest rates.

At the time of writing, the Cable prints fresh four-day lows of 1.3090, down -0.30% on the day.