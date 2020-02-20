Breaking: GBP/USD bounces as UK Retail Sales beat with 0.9% in January

UK retail sales have risen by 0.9% in January, better than 0.7% expected. Moreover, the increase came on top of an upward revision for December – a drop of 0.5% against 0.6% originally reported. Year over year, sales are up 0.8%. Excluding fuel, the figures look even better with a leap of 1.6% monthly and 1.2% yearly.

GBP/USD has risen above 1.29 in response to the publication, recovering from the lows. Resistance awaits at 1.2950, followed by 1.30. Support awaits at the daily low of 1.2880.

GBP/USD was trading around 1.29 ahead of the publication, suffering due to concerns about Brexit and dollar strength. Earlier this week, UK wage growth figures disappointed with 2.9% yearly in December while inflation beat expectations with 1.8% in January.

The British economy suffered from high uncertainty in the last few months of 2019 due to Brexit. Investors were waiting to see if consumers and businesses returned to spending after the elections, when the political picture became clearer.