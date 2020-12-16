Breaking: GBP/USD jumps as EU reportedly notes UK acceptance of divergence principles

The BBC's Europe Editor Katya Adler reports that there are notes of careful optimism in EU off the record briefing. They told her that the UK has accepted the idea of "managed divergence" for preferential access to the bloc's single markets.

GBP/USD has hit a new peak of 1.3548, the highest since 2018. It has smashed the previous peak of 1.3540. The next level to watch is 1.36.

Adler adds that both sides remain at odds over fisheries, especially as France and other countries oppose concessions on the small yet politically-sensitive topic.

NEW: European Commission Chief “What is essential now is to finalize the one and only important question that is if the UK wants a seamless access to the single market, and the single market of the EU is the largest one in the whole world, they are welcome but .. #Brexit /1 — Katya Adler (@BBCkatyaadler) December 14, 2020

