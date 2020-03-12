The UK government is considering shutting down schools across the country to try to delay the spread of coronavirus, as it moves away from the "contain" phase.

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2650, at the lowest levels since the autumn, breaking below the previous 2020 trough of 1.2725.

Stock markets are crashing worldwide as US President Donald Trump failed to assure markets of steps to curb the outbreak or provide any relief.

The pound falling also against the euro