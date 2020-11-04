Breaking: Fox calls Arizona for Biden, race set to go down to the wire

Former Vice-President Joe Biden has won Arizona according to Fox News. He is leading against President Donald Trump by a large margin in the southwestern state. On the other hand, the network called Flordia, a large state, for Trump.

In Arizona's Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly won against Republican incumbent Marhta McSally, as expected.

That brings the race down to the Midwest – Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The safe-haven US dollar has been strengthening amid the tighter-than-projected race. However, S&P 500 futures are up some 1.5%.

See 2020 Elections: Race to go down to the wire as Trump outperforms in the South, markets pressured