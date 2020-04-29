The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday announced that it left the benchmark interest rate unchanged, with the target range for federal funds at 0% - 0.25%, as widely expected. In its policy statement, the FOMC reiterated that rates will stay at current level until the economy has weathered.
Key takeaways
"Public health crisis will weigh heavily on the economy, employment and inflation in the near term."
"Health crisis poses considerable risks to economic outlook over the medium term."
"Will monitor incoming information for economic outlook and public health along with global developments in setting future policy."
"Will continue buying treasury, agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities in amounts needed to support market functioning and effective monetary policy transmission."
"Will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repo operations."
"Committed to using its full range of tools to support the US economy."
"The coronavirus outbreak is inducing sharp declines in economic activity, surge in joblessness."
"Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer inflation."
"Disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions."
"Vote in favor of policy was unanimous."
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index slumped to a daily low of 99.51 before recovering modestly. As of writing, the index was down 0.37% on the day at 99.60.
