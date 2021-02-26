Breaking: Fed's inflation gauge stays unchanged at 1.5% in January

The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, remained unchanged at 1.5% on a yearly basis in January, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Monday. This reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 1.4%. On a monthly basis, the Core PCE Price Index arrived at 0.3%.

The PCE Price Index, which includes food and energy prices, was 0.3% and 1.5% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.55% on the day at 90.60.