The Federal Reserve has left the interest rate unchanged in its last decision of the year. It made subtle changes to its statements by omitting the mention of uncertainties about the outlook. The Fed also says that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate – adding to the sense of stability.

The dot plot shows no rate cuts in 2020, contrary to what markets expect. 13 of 17 officials see no changes in interest rates. However, the world's most powerful central bank foresees one hike in 2021 and another in 2022.

Fed Quick Analysis: Four changes that shift market-moving power to Trump's tariff decision

There were no dissents at this point. Two hawks that have objected previous rate cuts are now aligned with the majority.

The US dollar is initially higher, but moves are limited. EUR/USD has dropped below 1.11 but has not gone very far.

Here is the economic assessment:

the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12‑month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed

Follow all the updates in the Fed live coverage

Here is the dot plot:

And the bank's assessment:

The Federal Reserve was widely expected to leave its policies unchanged at its last meeting of 2019. The bank previously cut rates three times in a row. Recent economic indicators have been upbeat and trade tensions have eased. The Fed's dot-plot, providing guidance for 2020 and beyond were highly anticipated by investors.

The Fed decision marks the beginning of 36 hectic hours in markets. The European Central Bank and the UK elections are set to trigger high volatility.