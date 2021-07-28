Breaking: Fed leaves policy settings unchanged, dollar strengthens modestly

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced on Wednesday that it left the benchmark interest rate, the target range for federal funds, unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected. In its policy statement, the Fed reaffirmed its commitment to using the full range of tools to continue to support the economy.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the USD gathered strength against its rivals and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.23% on the day at 92.68.

Additional takeaways as summarized by Reuters

"Will continue to buy at least $80 bln/month of treasuries and $40 bln/month of mortgage-backed securities until substantial further progress made on maximum employment, price stability goals."

"Economy has made progress toward goals since setting the bar for taper in December and will continue to assess progress in coming meetings."

"Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen."

"Sectors most adversely affected have shown improvement but have not fully recovered."

"Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors."

"Overall financial conditions remain accommodative."

"Path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus."

"Vaccination progress likely to continue to reduce effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain."

"Fed establishes two standing repurchase agreement facilities—a domestic standing repo facility and a repo facility for foreign and international monetary authorities."

"Will maintain accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2% for some time, so that inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored at 2%."

"Will maintain current fed funds rate until labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed that for some time."