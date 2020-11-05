Breaking: Fed leaves policy rate unchanged, stock rally remains intact

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced on Thursday that it left the benchmark interest rate, the target range for federal funds, unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected.
In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated that it is committed to using the full range of its tools to support the US economy and noted that the path of the economy will continue to depend significantly on the course of the coronavirus outbreak.
Follow our live coverage of the FOMC decision and the market reaction.
Market reaction
The initial market reaction to the FOMC's Monetary Policy Statement was largely muted. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.8% on the day at 92.72. Meanwhile, Wall Street's risk rally remains intact with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 2.1% and 2.25%, respectively.
Key takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Seeking to achieve maximum employment, inflation at 2% rate over the longer run."
"Will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time so it averages 2%."
"Economic activity, employment have continued to recover, remain well below start-of-year levels."
"Prepared to adjust monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of Fed’s goals."
"Fed vote in favour of policy was unanimous."
"Weaker demand, earlier oil price declines holding down consumer price inflation."
"Assessments will take into account public health, labour market conditions, inflation pressures, inflation expectations and financial and international developments."
"Overall financial conditions remain accommodative."
"Expecting to maintain current fed funds rate until the labour market has reached levels consistent with assessments of maximum employment, and inflation has risen to 2% and on track to exceed that for some time."
"Will maintain treasury and agency-backed securities purchases at least at the current pace to help foster accommodative financial conditions."
