EUR/USD has hit a new low of 1.1656, as the dollar has ended its breather. The greenback has been benefiting from the rise in US Treasury yields. Returns on benchmark 10-year bonds hit 1.56% on Tuesday and the greenback continues rising despite some stability in the bond market.
Concerns about the debt ceiling and soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that if the debt ceiling is not raised, America risks defaulting on its debt on October 18. Lawmakers are tussling over debt and also President Joe Biden's vast spending plans.
China is grappling with power cuts in the industrial northeast that threaten to derail output and global recovery. The safe-haven dollar benefits from the moves.
The common currency has failed to benefit from the higher-than-expected Spanish Consumer Price Index (CPI). Inflation hit 4% in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy and has likely advanced more than estimated elsewhere.
Below 1.1660, EUR/USD is at the lowest since November 2020. The next significant line to watch is 1.1610, a double-bottom from late last year. Below that line, some support can be found at 1.1550. Looking up, 1.1680, 1.1720 and 1.1725 cap the pair.
EUR/USD four-hour chart:
GBP/USD is also under pressure, trading close to 1.35 after plummeting already on Tuesday to the lowest since January. The UK is suffering from shortages at petrol stations.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey are set to participate in a panel later on Wednesday.
