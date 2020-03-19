EUR/USD has collapsed below 1.08, getting close to the lowest levels since 2020, which is 1.0777. The next levels to watch are 1.0720 and 1.0650. Resistance is at 1.0850 and 1.0980, which is the daily high. Volatility remains elevated.

The coronavirus crisis is causing immense demand for the dollar, the world's reserve currency. Massive sell-offs in stock markets have caused investors to rush into the greenback.

The Europan Central Bank announced a new bond-buying program to battle the impact of the pandemic, worth €750 billion. Governments across the old continent have placed their citizens in lockdown, which has a major economic cost. Moreover, fiscal stimulus has a substantial cost.

Here are the latest moves on the euro/dollar chart:

