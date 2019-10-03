The Purchasing Managers' Index for the non-manufacturing sector (services) fell to 52.6 points in September, far worse than 55 points expected and well below 56.4 in August. The score still indicates expansion in the sector – which is buoyed by upbeat consumption – but the sharp fall raises concerns about a recession. Moreover, it is the lowest in three years. The employment component dropped to 50.4 points, which is the lowest in over five years.
The manufacturing sector is already contracting according to ISM – with a score of 47.8 points. The composite is barely holding onto the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
The US Dollar is crashing across the board as market odds for a rate cut later this month have risen sharply.
EUR/USD has jumped with a gap and is nearing 1.10. Resistance awaits at 1.1025, followed by 1.1115. Support is at 1.0923 and 1.0905. GBP/USD has topped 1.24 and USD/JPY has fallen well below 107. Stock markets are falling sharply.
Here is how the move in EUR/USD looks on the 15-minute chart.
Factory Orders are down 0.1% in August. The stage is now set for Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report, which will likely be poor.
