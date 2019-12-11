Breaking: EUR/USD surges to six-week high on Powell's dovish comments

Powell would first want to see a significant and persistent rise in inflation before raising rates. While he says it is only his personal view, the US dollar is dropping across the board.

The Fed would first want to see past inflation rising sustainably before hiking. However, for cutting rates, a change to the future outlook would be sufficient.

That shows that the bar for raising rates is higher than the one for cutting them, as highlighted in the preview.

Powell made similar comments in the October meeting and is now confirming them.

EUR/USD hits 1.1135, the highest since early November and the move extends. The four-hour chart is showing that momentum has turned positive and the currency pair also broke above the uptrend support line. The next big target is the double-top of 1.1180.

Follow all the updates in the Fed live coverage

Earlier, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as broadly expected and hinted a long period without changes. It made only subtle changes to the statement and there were no dissents.