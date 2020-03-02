EUR/USD has extended its gains and is trading around 1.1120, the highest since mid-January. It has already completed a run of around 240 pips from the 34-month lows at 1.0777 seen in mid-February.

The market mood is worsening once again amid coronavirus fears. The rush into US bonds is pushing yields lower and the dollar is struggling. Reports about potential fiscal stimulus from Germany were denied by Berlin.

Coronavirus continues spreading around the world, with two deaths confirmed in the US, 150 infected in Germany and additional countries reporting new cases.

The next levels to watch are 1.1170 and 1.1230. Support awaits at 1.11 and 1.1050.

