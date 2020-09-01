Breaking: EUR/USD surges above 1.20 on dollar weakness, levels to watch

EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest level since the spring of 2018. The new 2020 high is 1.2010, recorded just before euro/dollar hits stop orders and is edging lower.

The primary driver of the world's most popular currency pair is the weakness of the dollar – mainly stemming from the Federal Reserve's dovish shift. The bank announced that a new framework in which it prioritizes achieving full employment at the expense of letting consumer prices overheat.

The policy implication is lower interest rates – resulting in a weaker US dollar.

The next levels to watch, from Tuesday's EUR/USD forecast:

The next level to watch is 1.2090, which capped the currency pair in late 2017. It is followed by 1.2160, a support line from early 2018. The next level to watch is 1.2210, a support line from later in 2018 when EUR/USD traded at higher ground.

EUR/USD 15-minute chart:

