Breaking: EUR/USD surges above 1.18 as market optimism takes hold

EUR/USD has surged above 1.18, hitting the highest in over a week as markets cheer the prospects of a decisive result in the US elections. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading against incumbent Republican Donald Trump. Congress will likely remain split.

Four states are eyed: Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, with the first three, possibly being called on Thursday. The safe-haven dollar is under immense pressure and stocks are surging as well

The euro is advancing despite rising COVID-19 cases in the old continent and the EU Commission's downgrade of economic forecasts.

Euro/dollar has advanced above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart, and momentum remains to the upside. The Relative Strength Index is below 70, thus outside overbought conditions. The next level to watch is 1.1840. Support is seen at 1.1790.