EUR/USD has finally pierced the stubborn 1.16 level, trading at the highest since late 2018. The new high at the time of writing is 1.1609 recorded before it retreated just below the round number.
The next level to watch is 1.1620, which capped the world's most popular currency pair back then. Further above, 1.17 is the next target. That was EUR/USD's launching price in 1999.
Support awaits at 1.1540, the daily low, followed by 1.1495, March's peak.
The euro continues benefiting from the EU's agreement on a recovery fund worth €750 billion. Investors are flocking into Italian bonds as the eurozone's third-largest economy is set to benefit from the funds. Safe-haven German bunds are also seeing inflows, despite potential competition from upcoming issuance of the European Commission's mutual debt.
On the other hand, the dollar is struggling to gain traction and fails to receive risk-averse inflows. US initial jobless claims disappointed with an increase to above 1.4 million. Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine are countered with headlines of rising cases and deaths in America. Democrats and Republicans are reportedly making progress toward the next relief bill.
Here is the latest move on the EUR/USD 15-minute chart.
