Breaking: EUR/USD slips below 1.2000 mark, fresh two-month lows

- EUR/USD renews two-months as King dollar dominates.
- T-yields surge on stimulus hopes, strengthening US economic recovery.
- USD bulls cheer cautious market mood as focus shifts to US macro news.
Following a brief recovery stint in the overnight trades, EUR/USD has met fresh supply and breached 1.2000, refreshing two-months low this Thursday.
The main currency pair falls for the fourth straight session, thanks to the broad-based rally in the US dollar across the board. The greenback continues to benefit from the relative strengthening of the US economic recovery, with the recent macro data pointing to further upside risks.
Renewed optimism surrounding the economic recovery gaining momentum has pushed the US Treasury yields higher across the curve, also adding to the upside in the buck. Meanwhile, negative close on the Asian bourses amid China’s liquidity concerns hurt the market mood, lifting the haven demand for the dollar.
On the EUR-side of the story, markets look forward to Mario Draghi taking the helm of the Italy, Europe’s third largest economy. Eurozone's slow coronavirus vaccine delivery could be also collaborating with the downside bias in the spot. The EUR traders have ignored the acceleration in Eurozone’s price pressures for January.
“The pair could drop below 1.20 unless the Eurozone Retail Sales data for December due at 10:00 GMT shows a significant rise in consumer spending. In that case, traders may put a bid under the single currency, helping EUR/USD avoid a move below 1.20,” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole notes.
Also, of note remains the US weekly jobless claims and factory orders for fresh dollar trades. Meanwhile, any surprises from the Bank of England (BOE) at its policy meeting could have a cross-driven rub-off effect on the euro.
EUR/USD 15-mins chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2008
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2135
|Daily SMA50
|1.215
|Daily SMA100
|1.1964
|Daily SMA200
|1.1692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2004
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2058
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2022
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2008
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
