  • German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 36.8 in May vs. 39.2 expected.
  • Services PMI in Germany stands at 31.4 in May vs. 26.6 expected.

The German manufacturing sector contraction eased in May, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Thursday.

The German Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 36.8 in May versus 39.2 expected and 34.5 previous, a two-month high.

Meanwhile, Services PMI rebounded to 31.4 in May as against the previous month’s reading of 16.2 and 26.6 anticipated.

The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index bounced-off an all-time low of 17.4 to hit fresh two-month tops of 31.4 in May vs. 34.1 expectations. 

Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit

“Any hopes of a swift pick-up in activity across the German economy following the easing of lockdown restrictions have been somewhat dashed by May’s flash PMI survey, which shows activity down again across both the manufacturing and service sectors.”

“The rate of decline in activity has eased considerably since the peak of virus containment measures in April, but we are still a long way off business as usual and the path to recovery remains unclear.”

FX implications

On mixed German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair stalled its latest uptick at 1.0980.

The spot now trades 0.08% lower at 1.0968, as the EUR bulls remain unimpressed by a slight upturn in the business activity.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0968
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.0979
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.086
Daily SMA50 1.0894
Daily SMA100 1.097
Daily SMA200 1.1017
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0999
Previous Daily Low 1.0919
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0775
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0949
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0886
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0852
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1093

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

