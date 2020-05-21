German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 36.8 in May vs. 39.2 expected.

Services PMI in Germany stands at 31.4 in May vs. 26.6 expected.

The German manufacturing sector contraction eased in May, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Thursday.

The German Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 36.8 in May versus 39.2 expected and 34.5 previous, a two-month high.

Meanwhile, Services PMI rebounded to 31.4 in May as against the previous month’s reading of 16.2 and 26.6 anticipated.

The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index bounced-off an all-time low of 17.4 to hit fresh two-month tops of 31.4 in May vs. 34.1 expectations.

Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit

“Any hopes of a swift pick-up in activity across the German economy following the easing of lockdown restrictions have been somewhat dashed by May’s flash PMI survey, which shows activity down again across both the manufacturing and service sectors.”

“The rate of decline in activity has eased considerably since the peak of virus containment measures in April, but we are still a long way off business as usual and the path to recovery remains unclear.”

FX implications

On mixed German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair stalled its latest uptick at 1.0980.

The spot now trades 0.08% lower at 1.0968, as the EUR bulls remain unimpressed by a slight upturn in the business activity.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch