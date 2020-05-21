- German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 36.8 in May vs. 39.2 expected.
- Services PMI in Germany stands at 31.4 in May vs. 26.6 expected.
The German manufacturing sector contraction eased in May, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Thursday.
The German Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 36.8 in May versus 39.2 expected and 34.5 previous, a two-month high.
Meanwhile, Services PMI rebounded to 31.4 in May as against the previous month’s reading of 16.2 and 26.6 anticipated.
The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index bounced-off an all-time low of 17.4 to hit fresh two-month tops of 31.4 in May vs. 34.1 expectations.
Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit
“Any hopes of a swift pick-up in activity across the German economy following the easing of lockdown restrictions have been somewhat dashed by May’s flash PMI survey, which shows activity down again across both the manufacturing and service sectors.”
“The rate of decline in activity has eased considerably since the peak of virus containment measures in April, but we are still a long way off business as usual and the path to recovery remains unclear.”
FX implications
On mixed German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair stalled its latest uptick at 1.0980.
The spot now trades 0.08% lower at 1.0968, as the EUR bulls remain unimpressed by a slight upturn in the business activity.
EUR/USD technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0968
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.086
|Daily SMA50
|1.0894
|Daily SMA100
|1.097
|Daily SMA200
|1.1017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0999
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0919
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0775
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1093
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
