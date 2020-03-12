The European Central Bank has left interest rates unchanged at -0.50%, new LTRO and raises the monthly bond purchases by 120 billion euros.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, which Europe is grappling with.

ECB additional Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs) will be conducted temporarily to provide immediate liquidity support to the euro area financial system. The Frankfurt-based institution says considerably more favorable terms will be applied during the period from June this year to June 2021.

The ECB raises the amount that borrowers can take LTROs to up to 50% of stock of eligible loans.

Banks will be able to borrow below the deposit rate if they lend to the real economy, a move to generate demand.

EUR/UDS jumps above 1.1250. and is edging closer to 1.13 before retreating. Resistance awaits at 1.1333, followed by 1.1410. Support is at 1.1250, followed by 1.1204.