Breaking: EUR/USD jumps above 1.1300 as ECB reportedly to keep rates unchanged in July

Bloomberg is reporting that the European Central Bank is in no rush to cut interest rates in its upcoming meeting in July. According to the report, the ECB prefers to wait for additional economic data before acting in September – when the ECB staff publishes updated economic forecasts.
The Frankfurt-based institution may change its language in July and indicate imminent action in September. ECB President Mario Draghi and his colleagues are projected to cut the deposit rate and may also renew their bond-buying scheme.
EUR/USD has jumped from below 1.1300 to as high as 1.1321. The world's most popular currency pair has broken above the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. The next resistance line awaits at 1.1350, followed by 1.1395. Support awaits at the daily low of 1.1275.
