EUR-USD has extended its drop and trades below 1.09, at the lowest since October. It is less than 20 pips away from the 2019 trough of 1.0879. At the time of writing, the new low is 1.0891.

The ECB's policy review will unlikely change the treatment of house price inflation. Including dwelling prices may push result in Consumer Price Index rising by 0.2% or 0.3% annually. Without this inclusion, lower inflation may prompt a looser monetary policy and a weaker euro.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has said that current policy is appropriate, barring any material reassessment. He said the bank is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak while expressing optimism about the US economy. That has supported the greenback.

The US dollar is benefitting from an upbeat economy and also safe-haven flows related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the daily EUR/USD chart, showing the recent fall. Below 1.0879, support awaits at 1.0820 and 1.0790, levels last seen in 2017. Resistance is at 1.0905, 1.0940, and 1.0965.