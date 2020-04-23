Breaking: EUR/USD eyes 1.0770 as German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI plunges to 34.4 in April

German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 34.4 in April vs. 39.0 expected.

Services PMI in Germany plunges to 15.9 in April vs. 28.5 expected.

The German manufacturing sector contraction deepened in April, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Thursday.

The German Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 34.4 in April versus 39.0 expected and 45.4 previous, registering a record contraction.

Meanwhile, Services PMI hit a fresh record low level of 15.9 in April as against the previous month’s reading of 31.7 and 28.5 anticipated.

The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index crashed to an all-time low of 17.1 in April vs. 31.0 expectations.

Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit

“April’s PMI surveys reveal the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown on Germany’s economy, showing business activity across manufacturing and services falling at a rate unlike anything that has come before. Compared to a low of 36.3 during the financial crisis, the headline PMI’s reading of 17.1 paints a shocking picture of the pandemic’s impact on businesses.”

“Service providers bore the initial brunt of the virus containment measures, but the collapse in demand and supply constraints have caught up with manufacturers, who are now also recording an unpreceded drop in output.”

FX implications

On the awful German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair showed little reaction and held the lower ground near 1.0790 region, down 0.28% on the day. The spot is set to test April 6 low of 1.0768.

EUR/USD technical levels to watch