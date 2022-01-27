Breaking: EUR/USD extends slide to fresh 19-month lows near 1.1180

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

EUR/USD remains under constant bearish pressure on Thursday and trades at its lowest level since June 2020 near 1.1180.

The broad-based dollar strength on the Fed's hawkish policy outlook is causing the pair to extend its slide ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. 

Following the Fed's decision to leave the policy settings unchanged, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that they will start planning the balance sheet reduction following the first rate hike, which is widely expected to happen in March. Powell further noted that they have "quite a bit of room" to raise rates without hurting the labour market.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing 66% chance of the Fed hiking its policy rate 50 basis points by May.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to its highest level in more than 18 months near 97.00. 

US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar, already buoyed by Russia.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1188
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1341
Daily SMA50 1.1314
Daily SMA100 1.1465
Daily SMA200 1.1705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1311
Previous Daily Low 1.1236
Previous Weekly High 1.1434
Previous Weekly Low 1.1301
Previous Monthly High 1.1386
Previous Monthly Low 1.1222
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1282
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1214
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1187
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1289
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1338
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1364

 

EUR/USD slumps to fresh 19-month low as dollar rally continues

EUR/USD slumps to fresh 19-month low as dollar rally continues

EUR/USD dropped below 1.1200 and touched its lowest level since June 2020 near 1.1180 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The unabated dollar strength, as reflected by the 0.5% rise in the US Dollar Index, continues to weigh heavily on the pair ahead of high-tier data releases from the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tests 1.3400 as greenback continues to gather strength

GBP/USD tests 1.3400 as greenback continues to gather strength

GBP/USD is trading at its weakest level in a month and testing 1.3400 support ahead of the American session. The US Dollar Index extended its Fed-fueled rally and climbed to its highest level since July 2020 near 97.00. Eyes on US GDP and Durable Goods Orders data.

GBP/USD News

Gold loses recovery momentum, falls below $1,810

Gold loses recovery momentum, falls below $1,810

Gold recovered to $1,820 area following Wednesday's sharp drop but failed to preserve its bullish momentum on Thursday. XAU/USD is now trading deep in the negative territory below $1,810 as investors await Q4 growth data from the US.

Gold News

Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry

Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry

Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week. 

Read more

Tesla share price hits speed bump

Tesla share price hits speed bump

The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.

Read more

