Breaking: EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 for the first time since November

The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide in the early American session and touched its lowest level since mid-November at 1.1796.

The unabated USD strength continues to weigh on EUR/USD on Thursday. The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be providing a boost to the greenback in the second half of the day. Reflecting the sour mood, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.55%, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes will start the day on the back foot.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is currently at its highest level in four months at 92.74.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 4.3%. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 4.1%, it failed to help the risk perception improve. Additionally, the US Department of Labor's weekly report revealed that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 684,000 in the week ending March 20 from 781,000.

EUR/USD one-hour chart