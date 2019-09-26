Breaking: EUR/USD crashes to two-year lows, heading to 1.09 – levels

EUR/USD has broken below the double-bottom of 1.0926 and trades at the lowest since 2017. The currency pair has been under immense pressure and finally hit new lows. It is trading at the lowest since June 2019.

The round level of 1.09 is the next one to watch after it provided support in 2017. Next, we find 1.0820 and 1.0780, which guarded a gap recorded in April 2017 – around the French presidential elections. Lower, 1.0720 and 1.0620 are eyed.

Resistance awaits at 1.1965, 1.10, and 1.1025. Here is the EUR/USD big picture – the weekly chart.

The euro-zone is suffering from an economic slowdown that may turn into an outright recession. The US is still growing at a reasonable pace and the Fed is hesitating if to cut rates once again.

The political turmoil in the US around Democrats' intention to impeach President Donald Trump seems to have strengthened the dollar.