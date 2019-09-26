Breaking: EUR/USD crashes to two-year lows, heading to 1.09 – levels

EUR/USD has broken below the double-bottom of 1.0926 and trades at the lowest since 2017. The currency pair has been under immense pressure and finally hit new lows. It is trading at the lowest since June 2019.
The round level of 1.09 is the next one to watch after it provided support in 2017. Next, we find 1.0820 and 1.0780, which guarded a gap recorded in April 2017 – around the French presidential elections. Lower, 1.0720 and 1.0620 are eyed.
Resistance awaits at 1.1965, 1.10, and 1.1025. Here is the EUR/USD big picture – the weekly chart.
The euro-zone is suffering from an economic slowdown that may turn into an outright recession. The US is still growing at a reasonable pace and the Fed is hesitating if to cut rates once again.
The political turmoil in the US around Democrats' intention to impeach President Donald Trump seems to have strengthened the dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh two-year lows as the dollar dominates
EUR/USD has broken below the previous low of 1.0926 and hits the lowest since 2017. The greenback remains strong amid US-Sino trade uncertainty and Trump's troubles. US GDP and Draghi's speech are due.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY: Bullish continuation, flag pattern spotted on hourly chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold edges higher, holds steady above $1500 mark
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to weekly lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Forex Today: Dollar is King amid Trump's troubles and trade uncertainty ahead of US GDP
The US dollar consolidated its gains with EUR/USD hovering above the 2019 lows. Robert Kaplan, President of the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve and a known dove, said that further cuts have diminishing returns.