Breaking: EUR/USD crashes to lowest since 2017 on trade tensions, patient Fed, German weakness, EU elections

EUR/USD fell below 1.1110, hitting the lowest level since June 2017. The currency pair has been pressured by several factors.

Trade tensions between the US and China are not abating. Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about the "long march" and hinted that rare earth materials may serve as bargaining chips in the negotiations. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US still intends to slap new tariffs on China.

The Federal Reserve does not plan to cut interest rates anytime soon. The meeting minutes from the latest rate decision revealed that the Fed remains in wait-and-see mode.

German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.3 points, indicating a contraction in the most important sector in Europe. Moreover, the IFO Business Climate from the largest economy dropped below expectations.

The EU elections are underway and populist parties are projected to make big gains, lowering the chances of further integration.

EUR/USD hit a low of 1.1107. Support is seen at 1.1025 and 1.0900. Resistance awaits at 1.1135 and 1.1170.