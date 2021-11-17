Breaking: EUR/USD crashes below 1.1300, fresh 16-month lows

EUR/USD breaches 1.1300, extending a six-day downtrend.

The US dollar extends gains in tandem with the Treasury yields.

Focus shifts to Eurozone inflation data, as yields dynamics to play out.

Amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board, EUR/USD accelerated its bearish momentum, breaching the 1.1300 level for the first time since July 2020.

At the time of writing, the main currency pair is attempting a quick rebound from fresh 16-month lows of 1.1264, now trading at 1.1288, still down 0.27% on the day.

The latest uptick in the US dollar can be linked to the damp mood across the Asian indices, in the face of resurfacing China Evergrande concerns and US-Sino trade headlines.

The Chinese media outlet reported earlier that Evergrande's online sales platform has closed some units, re-igniting the default risks. Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that China is not adhering to its phase one trade deal commitments.

Additionally, the greenback remains underpinned by the robust US Retail Sales data, which ramped up the Fed’s tightening expectations, lifting the Treasury yields across the curve. The US Retail Sales rose for the third straight month in October, arriving at 1.7% MoM vs. 1.4% expected.

As of writing, the US dollar index is printing fresh 16-month highs at 96.10 while the 10-year benchmark rates are up 0.81% on the day, flirting with three-week highs of 1.649%.

Attention now turns towards the Eurozone inflation data, as investors ignored the bloc’s GDP revision published on Tuesday. The divergent monetary policy outlooks between the Fed and ECB continue to undermine the euro, as the ECB policymakers continue to push back 2022 rate hike expectations.

EUR/USD: 15-minutes chart

EUR/USD technical levels to watch