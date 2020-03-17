EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10, the lowest since late February, as the dollar continues moving higher. The major market sell-off is pushing investors toward the safe-haven dollar. The funding stress is pushing the greenback higher across the board.

Reuters reports that excessive US swap prices show the US dollar funding situation worsening. Dealers say overnight (T/N) EUR/USD swap 10% vs 0.15% on a regular day. Deleveraging is also cited as one of the reasons for the abnormal dollar demand.

The next targets are 1.0950 and 1.0875, which played roles in February. Further down, the 2020 trough of 1.0777 is the downside target. Resistance is at 1.1050, followed by 1.111 and 1.1240.

US Retail Sales figures for February missed expectations with the control group remaining flat. However, these soft figures came on top of upward revisions for January's figures.

Here is how the move looks on the four-hour chart: