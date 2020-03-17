EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10, the lowest since late February, as the dollar continues moving higher. The major market sell-off is pushing investors toward the safe-haven dollar. The funding stress is pushing the greenback higher across the board.
Reuters reports that excessive US swap prices show the US dollar funding situation worsening. Dealers say overnight (T/N) EUR/USD swap 10% vs 0.15% on a regular day. Deleveraging is also cited as one of the reasons for the abnormal dollar demand.
The next targets are 1.0950 and 1.0875, which played roles in February. Further down, the 2020 trough of 1.0777 is the downside target. Resistance is at 1.1050, followed by 1.111 and 1.1240.
US Retail Sales figures for February missed expectations with the control group remaining flat. However, these soft figures came on top of upward revisions for January's figures.
Here is how the move looks on the four-hour chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
