Breaking: EUR/USD breaks above 1.13 on coronavirus fears, Gold nears 7-year high

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since July 2019 – an eight-month high. Safe-haven gold prices are nearing the seven-year highs of $1,689.
Fears about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the US have pushed US bond yields to new historic lows under 0.70% and are weighing on the dollar. Thousands are quarantined in New York and a cruise ship feared to carry the disease is stranded off the shores of San Francisco.
Vice President Mike Pence has admitted that America has been behind on testing kits. President Donald Trump acknowledged that the virus may cause economic damage to the US.
USD/JPY is pushing lower under 105.50 and GBP/USD is getting closer to 1.30.
