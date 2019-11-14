Breaking: EUR/USD bounces off monthly lows as Germany avoids a recession

The German economy has surprised investors and expanded by 0.1% in the third quarter, defying expectations of a decline fo the same scale. The data is preliminary but is usually left unrevised. Year over year, economic growth remains meager at only 0.5% when accounting for workdays or 1% in the broader measure.

The industrial sector is suffering from an outright slump, but it has only been partially impacting other parts of the economy. Consumers in the continent's "locomotive" remain resilient.

EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.10 level, after hitting a monthly low of 1.0994 beforehand. Resistance awaits EUR/USD around 1.1015, followed by 1.1090. Support is at 1.0940 and 1.0905.

Nevertheless, the global economy is struggling, as seen with recent data from China and Japan earlier today.

The continent's largest economy previously reported a contraction in the second quarter. The manufacturing slump, driven by slower demand from China, has been weighing on Germany.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will testify later today. Speaking on Wednesday, Powell expressed cautious optimism about the US economy but noted global headwinds.