Breaking: EUR/USD battles 1.10 after Fed leaves rates unchanged

The Federal Reserve has left its interest rates unchanged. The bank increased minor rates by 5 basis points, technical moves that were expected.
The Fed made only two minor changes in its statement, in comparison to its previous one:
- Household spending has been rising at a moderate vs. strong pace.
- The FOMC targets inflation at 2% against "near 2%"
EUR/USD is battling 1.10 in the immediate aftermath while GBP/USD is holding its ground above 1.30.
There were no dissents, with all ten voting members
The Fed will continue buying treasury bills at least until the second quarter, after the tax season in April. Some were looking for clues about the bank's balance sheet.
Follow all the Fed updates live
After cutting interest rates three times in 2019, the Federal Reserve signaled it would pause as its adjustment ran its course, and the US economy is doing well. However, the Fed is open to reducing borrowing costs if the outlook deteriorates, and bond markets still see a cut later this year.
While the world's most powerful central bank does not publish new forecasts at this juncture, comments about inflation, employment, the Sino-American trade deal – and also the coronavirus scare – are all of interest to traders.
Another topic that made it to the headlines of financial media outlets is the size of the Fed's balance sheet. Since September, the bank has been intervening in repo markets to provide liquidity. Comments about the path forward for further withdrawing or injecting liquidity are of interest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed leaves rates unchanged, USD choppy
The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates unchanged after cutting them three times in 2019. Comments on the ballooning balance sheet, employment, inflation, and trade are all of interest.
EUR/USD mixed after Fed holds its ground
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, above the fresh 2020 low of 1.0991 recorded earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of the all-important Fed decision.
GBP/USD clings to range after Fed decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 after the EU Parliament rubber-stamped the Brexit accord as expected. The focus shifts to central bank decisions.
Gold drops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. the DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.