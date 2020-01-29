Breaking: EUR/USD battles 1.10 after Fed leaves rates unchanged

The Federal Reserve has left its interest rates unchanged. The bank increased minor rates by 5 basis points, technical moves that were expected.

The Fed made only two minor changes in its statement, in comparison to its previous one:

Household spending has been rising at a moderate vs. strong pace.

The FOMC targets inflation at 2% against "near 2%"

EUR/USD is battling 1.10 in the immediate aftermath while GBP/USD is holding its ground above 1.30.

There were no dissents, with all ten voting members

The Fed will continue buying treasury bills at least until the second quarter, after the tax season in April. Some were looking for clues about the bank's balance sheet.

After cutting interest rates three times in 2019, the Federal Reserve signaled it would pause as its adjustment ran its course, and the US economy is doing well. However, the Fed is open to reducing borrowing costs if the outlook deteriorates, and bond markets still see a cut later this year.

While the world's most powerful central bank does not publish new forecasts at this juncture, comments about inflation, employment, the Sino-American trade deal – and also the coronavirus scare – are all of interest to traders.

Another topic that made it to the headlines of financial media outlets is the size of the Fed's balance sheet. Since September, the bank has been intervening in repo markets to provide liquidity. Comments about the path forward for further withdrawing or injecting liquidity are of interest.