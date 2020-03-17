Breaking: EUR/USD at fresh lows below 1.11 as German Mar ZEW Economic Sentiment slumps to -49.5

German ZEW Economic Sentiment arrived at -49.5 in Mar. vs. -26.4 expected.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment came in at -49.5 in Mar. vs. 35.4 expected

EUR/USD refreshes lows and breaches 1.1100

The German ZEW headline numbers for March showed that the Economic Sentiment Index came in at -49.5 versus -26.4 expectations and 8.7 last, marking the lowest in ten years.

While the sub-index Current Conditions figure arrived at -43.1 in March versus -30.0 expected and -15.7 booked previously.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach noted:

The economy is on red alert. Financial market experts currently expect to see a decline in real gross domestic product in the first quarter, while also considering a further drop in the second quarter to be very likely. This combination of strongly negative values for the indicators of both the economic sentiment and the assessment of the current situation has only been witnessed once – during the financial crisis in autumn of 2008.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone ZEW economic sentiment for March stood at -49.5 vs. 35.4 expected and 10.4 last.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency met fresh supply on awful German and Eurozone ZEW numbers, with EUR/USD now printing a new two-day low at 1.1085, down 0.85% so far.