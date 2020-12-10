Breaking: ECB leaves rates unchanged, expands PEPP by €500 billion to end-March 2022

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected.

The ECB further announced that it decided to increase the envelope under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by €500 billion to a total of €1,850 billion. The bank also extended the horizon for net purchases under the PEPP to at least the end of March 2022.

Follow our live coverage of the ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the EUR/USD pair edged higher and was last seen gaining 0.26% on a daily basis at 1.2113.

ECB meeting highlights as summarized by Reuters

"ECB will conduct net purchases until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over."

"ECB also decided to extend reinvestment of principal payments from maturing securities purchased under PEPP until at least end of 2023."

"Future roll-off of PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance."

"ECB decided to further recalibrate conditions of the third series of TLTRO (TLTRO III)."

"Specifically, ECB decided to extend the period over which considerably more favourable terms will apply by twelve months, to June 2022."

"Three additional operations will also be conducted between June and December 2021."

"ECB decided to raise the total amount that counterparties will be entitled to borrow in TLTRO III operations from 50% to 55% of their stock of eligible loans."

"ECB decided to extend to June 2022 duration of the set of collateral easing measures adopted by ECB on 7 and 22 April 2020."

"Extension of these measures will continue to ensure that banks can make full use of Eurosystem's liquidity operations, most notably recalibrated TLTROs."

"ECB also decided to offer four additional pandemic emergency TLTRO (PELTROs) in 2021, which will continue to provide an effective liquidity backstop."

"Net purchases will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion."

"ECB continues to expect monthly net asset purchases under APP to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising interest rates."

"Eurosystem repo facility for central banks and all temporary swap and repo lines with non-euro area central banks will be extended until March 2022."

"ECB decided to continue conducting its regular lending operations as fixed rate tender procedures with full allotment at prevailing conditions for as long as necessary."

"Policy measures taken today will contribute to preserving favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period, thereby supporting the flow of credit to all sectors of the economy, underpinning economic activity and safeguarding medium-term price stability."

At the same time, uncertainty remains high, including with regard to dynamics of pandemic and timing of vaccine roll-outs."

"ECB will also continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to their possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook."

ECB continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."