The European Central Bank announced on Thursday that its Deposit Facility Rate would be left unchanged at -0.50%, as unanimously expected by analysts and market participants. The bank said that progress on the economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters.

As such, the ECB confirmed that the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) would end in March 2022, also as expected. Moreover, asset purchases under the PEPP would be conducted at a slower pace in Q1 2022, prior to the conclusion of the program. However, the ECB said it would extend to reinvestment horizon for the PEPP to at least the end of 2024. Beyond that, the ECB added, any future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio would be managed to avoid interference with the bank's overarching monetary stance.

The ECB also noted that, in the event of renewed market fragmentation related to the pandemic, PEPP reinvestments could be adjusted flexibly across time, asset classes and jurisdictions at any time. The bank added that net purchases under the PEPP could be resumed at any time, if necessary, to counter any further shocks related to the pandemic.

To avoid a cliff-edge drop off in net bond purchases at the start of Q2, the ECB announced that the pace of monthly purchases under its pre-pandemic QE scheme called the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) would be upped to EUR 40B in Q2, and EUR 30B in Q3 from current levels of EUR 20B. From Q4 2022 onwards, net asset purchases will be maintained at a pace of EUR 20B for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, the bank added.

Market Reaction

The euro responded positively to the latest ECB announcement, with EUR/USD jumping from around 1.1315 to highs in the 1.1340s, before pulling back into the 1.1320s.