Breaking: ECB leaves key rates and PEPP unchanged, EUR/USD spikes above 1.2180

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected.
Follow our live coverage of the ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.
The ECB further noted that it will continue to conduct net asset purchases under Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1,850 billion until at least the end of March 2022.
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the EUR/USD pair spiked to a daily high of 1.2188 but quickly reversed its direction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at 1.2170.
Key takeaways from policy statement as summarized by Reuters
"ECB expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to but below, 2% within the projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."
"Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and inflation outlook, ECB expects net purchases under PEPP over coming quarter to continue to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during first months of the year."
"ECB will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation."
"In addition, the flexibility of purchases over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions will continue to support a smooth transmission of monetary policy."
"If favourable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust envelope over net purchase horizon of PEPP, envelope need not be used in full."
"Equally, envelope can be recalibrated if required to maintain favourable financing conditions to help counter negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation."
"ECB will continue to reinvest principal payments from maturing securities purchased under PEPP until at least the end of 2023."
"In any case, future roll-off of PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance."
"Net purchases will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion."
"ECB continues to expect monthly net asset purchases under app to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising interest rates."
"ECB also intends to continue reinvesting, in full, principal payments from maturing securities purchased under app for an extended period of time past date when it starts raising interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation."
"Finally, ECB will continue to provide ample liquidity through its refinancing operations."
"Funding obtained through the third series of TLTRO (TLTRO III) plays a crucial role in supporting bank lending to firms and households."
"ECB stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.41 ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD treads water around 1.41. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet ahead of US inflation
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce, having witnessed a steep drop following a break below the critical 21-DMA support at 1883. At the time of writing, gold price is trading 0.50% lower at $1880, looking to recapture the 21-DMA.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
Tesla: Still rangebound as CPI may ignite some moves
Tesla shares remain in low volatility mode. US CPI may give markets some badly needed direction. TSLA again breaks the 200-day moving average.