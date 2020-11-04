Breaking: DXY takes on the 94 level, spikes 1.30% during US elections

The US dollar has been on the warpath over the last 4-hour bar.

The bookies are now predicting a sea of red.

Going off the betting markets for each state - this is wash-up pic.twitter.com/oNMFjgmgJ0 — Chris Weston (@ChrisWeston_PS) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, Joe Biden has won most of the northeastern states, while Donald Trump has won most of the south and Midwest.

The prospect of Florida leaning towards Trump, 400k votes ahead, and prospects of a contested election if Trump does not win is weighing on risk apatite.

Georgia is also in Trump's direction while North Carolina is just too tight to call, so far.

Ohio is bleeding back to the president.

DXY chart

In trading prospects, silver is interesting, so too is the euro and EUR/JPY.

EUR/USD testing critical support

EUR/JPY well on the was to Scenario-1

Silver's downside playing out

4-hour chart