Durable Goods Orders in the United States slumped by 17.2% on a monthly basis in April following March's fall of 15.3%. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decline of -19%.

"Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 7.4%," the US Census Bureau further revealed in its publication. "Excluding defense, new orders decreased 16.2%. Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, led the decrease, $23.9 billion or 47.3% to $26.6 billion."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower after this data and was last seen losing 0.02% on the day at 98.92.