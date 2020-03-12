Breaking: Dollar storming the board amid coronavirus panic

Markets are crashing and investors are flocking from everywhere to the safety of the US dollar, regardless of bond yields. The coronavirus panic is exacerbated by President Donald Trump's failure to provide confidence and by another triggering of circuit breakers on Wall Street.

EUR/USD crashes to 1.1150 and below. It initially advanced after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged, but then succumbed to King Dollar.

GBP/USD below 1.26. One of the reasons is that the UK government is set to approve strict measures to curb the disease, disrupting life. And, it comes despite the well-coordinated moves by the Chancellor and the central bank.

USD/JPY tops 105, with the dollar ignoring the yen's safe-haven status.

Gold tumbles below $1,600 – also ignoring its safe haven status.

