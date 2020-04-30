Breaking: Dollar downed with EUR/USD reaching 1.0950, GBP/USD topping 1.26

The US dollar is falling sharply across the board – apart from the yen. The sharp move seems to be related to end-of-month fixing.
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950. Earlier, the European Central Bank made only minor tweaks to its policy and disappointed investors. The lack of action from the ECB disappointed investors, weighing on Italian bonds and also on the euro. The upwards move witnessed now seems unrelated.
More: Where next for EUR/USD after the Fed and the ECB?
GBP/USD is standing above 1.26 despite the British government's intention to extend the lockdown.AUD/USD is also recovering from the lows and trades around 0.6550 and so is the kiwi, which is around 0.6160. USD/CAD is around 1.39.
USD/JPY is the outlier with a rise above 107.
US data disappointed earlier on, with jobless claims rise more than expected. The figures joined the downfall in Gross Domestic Product. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is due out on Friday.
