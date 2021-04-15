Cathie Wood of ARK Invest fame clearly likes the crypto space as her ARK Invest fund purchased $246 million worth of COIN on the first day of trading. ARK Invest posts details of fund purchases at the end of each day. The majority of the position went to the leading ARK Innovation fund, while the remainder was split across ARK Next Generation and ARK fintech innovation.

ARK sold $178 million worth of Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday.

Coinbase shares (Nasdaq: COIN) have jumped 10% during Thursday's pre-market session. currently, COIN is trading at $365.

