Breaking: Canadian economy contracts by 38.7% in second quarter

Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada declined by 38.7% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. This reading followed the 8.2% contraction recorded in the first quarter but came in slightly better than the market expectation of -39.6%.

"The second-quarter decline—the steepest since quarterly data were first recorded in 1961—reflected sharp decreases in household spending, business investment, and international trade owing to widespread shutdowns of non-essential businesses, border closures, and restrictions on travel and tourism in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the press release read.

On a monthly basis, the economy expanded by 6.5% in June.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair recovered modestly from daily lows but remains deep in the negative territory. As of writing, the pair was down 0.46% on the day at 1.3062.