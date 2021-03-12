Breaking: Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Further details of the jobs report published by Statistics Canada revealed that employment in that period increased by 259,000 after falling by 266,000 over the previous two months.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the USD/CAD pair fell sharply from daily highs and was last seen trading unchanged on the day at 1.2525.
Additional takeaways
"Both part-time (+171,000; +5.4%) and full-time (+88,000; +0.6%) work increased."
"Among those working part-time (less than 30 hours per week) in February, almost one-quarter (23.8%) wanted a full-time job, up from less than one-fifth (18.5%) 12 months earlier."
"In February, total hours worked increased by 1.4%, driven mostly by gains in wholesale and retail trade."
