Breaking: Brexit vote Yes 328 to block 301 no to block, UK gov loses vote

MPs have taken control of the commons by 328 - 301.

PM defeated, rebels lose their jobs, paves way for no-deal bill tomorrow.

The UK Parliament has voted against the government and subsequently, MPs will vote to tomorrow to stop negotiations, Boris Johnson argues that a general election will be the only way to sort this out.

Boris Johnson followed up the result by saying, "We must make a choice, I don't want an election, but if this house votes for this bill the public will have to choose

opposition leader Corbyn would accept whatever Brussels demands."

Additional comments:

I believe I will get a deal from Brussels.

We will leave on Oct. 31 without a deal if needed.

I will table a motion under the fixed-term parliament.

Election will be only way to resolve this if lawmakers vote for a Brexit delay.

FX implications:

GBP/USD is 0.10% higher on the result as a no-deal Brexit is less likely while the PM could well now be losing his position in a likely general election.