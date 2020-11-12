The UK “GDP data was in line with where we thought it would be,” the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said in a scheduled speech at the Financial Times Global Digital Conference on Thursday.
Additional quotes
We've had a strong recovery.
But we still have a huge gap.
Recovery has been very uneven.
On vaccine news, it's encouraging.
We have to be cautious because there is still way to go on vaccine trials.
Vaccine news broadly consistent with the BOE forecast assumptions.
Vaccine news starts to reduce weight of uncertainty.
Target of QE is not interest rate on government debt, it's the overall economy.
Market reaction
GBP/USD caught a fresh bid-wave on the BOE Governor Bailey’s upbeat take on the economic recovery.
The spot bounced-off daily lows of 1.3168 to now trade at 1.3188, looking to regain the 1.3200 level.
