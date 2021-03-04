The UK says the suspension of retaliatory tariffs in relation to the Boeing Airbus dispute will protect jobs in Britain according to Reuters. The UK and the US are to agree to a four-month suspension of tariffs in the dispute.

Reuters further reports that the UK and US tariff suspension will provide time to focus on a "balanced settlement" and address new aviation market entrants from countries such as China.

Boeing and Airbus are the main global competitors in the aviation airliner industry and regularly clash over various matters. Government support and intervention is a regular bone of contention between both Boeing and Airbus and their respective governments.

Boeing had earlier criticized Airbus's new narrow-body jet design saying the fuel tank could cause safety issues.

Market Reaction

Shares in Airbus are traindg at E99.52 in Paris down 1%. Boeing shares are trading at $229 in early pre-market trading, up 0.2%.

