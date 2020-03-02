Breaking: BOE to take all needed steps to protect stability, GBP/USD loses 1.28

The Bank of England has announced it is ready to step in and will "take all needed steps to protect stability." Outgoing Mark Carney has previously expressed concern about the matter, but refrained from making such a bold statement.

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 in response to the report, shedding earlier gains. The US dollar is generally on the back foot as the Federal Reserve took the extraordinary step of making an unscheduled announcement and hinting about cutting rates.

Support is seen at 1.2750 and 1.2715. Resistance is at 1.2825 and 1.2850. UK PMIs are eyed.

The BOE's interest rate stands at 0.75% and its bond-buying scheme is at £435 billion. Andrew Bailey will replace Carney at the helm on March 15.